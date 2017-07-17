Special Eclipse pictorial postmark to be available

A special pictorial postmark commemorating the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse in the City of Gering has been established by the Moon Over the Monument Eclipse Planning Committee and Gering Postmaster Kathy Goodell.

Karla Niedan-Streeks, Director of the Gering Visitors Bureau, says they couldn’t be more excited about the way the postmark turned out. the Postmark mark features the sandstone beacons and recognized landmarks of Scottsbluff National Monument and Chimney Rock, branding and commemorating the event

You will be able to obtain the special pictorial postmark, in person, at a temporary Post Office station to be established on Eclipse Day at Five Rocks Amphitheater in Gering between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. (MDT). The appropriate postage/stamps to any envelope or postcard must be affixed before getting the pictorial postmark on Eclipse Day.

If you are unable to attend the Eclipse events on August 21st, you may obtain the postmark by submitting a mail order request up to 30 days after August 21, 2017. The committee is also working with the Scottsbluff Postmaster for a similar pictorial postmark to be announced soon for the City of Scottsbluff.