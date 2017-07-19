Special prosecutor assigned in Bluffs rape case

The Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office has brought on a special prosecutor for a 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Minor case.

Assistant Attorney General Doug Warner will lead the prosecution against 19-year-old Kobe Paez of Scottsbluff, who was charged following an alleged sexual assault involving a 14-year-old girl.

Court documents says police were contacted by the victim’s mother, who was concerned about messages between her daughter and Paez. The following day, the mother went to the police station to report a sexual assault after the girl disclosed to her aunt that she had unprotected sex with Paez.

During a forensic interview, the 14-year-old says told Paez she was a minor before the alleged sexual encounter. Police also seized a tablet with messages from the suspect.

On Thursday, Paez was charged with 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Minor and Enticement by an Electronic Communication Device.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for August 14th in Scotts Bluff County Court. Scotts Bluff County Judge Kris Mickey has recused himself from this case, and the hearing will be heard by Judge Russell Harford. Warner will be leading the prosecution, and court documents say that Paez has Sterling Huff as his defense attorney.

Paez is free after posting 10% of his $110,000 bond.