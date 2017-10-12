class="post-template-default single single-post postid-265456 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Special prosecutor to probe Nebraska police

BY Associated Press | October 12, 2017
A former U.S. attorney will investigate potential criminal violations that may have occurred during internal use-of-force investigations at the Nebraska State Patrol.

A district judge has appointed special prosecutor Joe Stecher to look into a 2016 high-speed chase and crash that left one dead, as well as a Sheridan County grand jury investigation that found no wrongdoing.

Stecher said Wednesday he’s unaware of anything at this point that would lead him to believe charges will be filed against any of the four patrol members  named in court documents. All four are currently on paid administrative leave in connection with their involvement in an internal investigation into the chase.

None have been accused of any specific crime.

A patrol review by an outside investigator notes police  “misconduct” and “dereliction of duty.”

