Specialty wildlife license plates proposed in Wyoming

A bill introduced in the Wyoming Legislature would give motorists the option of purchasing specialty license plates to help fund highway projects friendly to wildlife.

Under House Bill 39, motorists would pay $130 extra for plates with the money going toward wildlife crossings, signage, game fences and other infrastructure.

The plates would sport a novel wildlife design.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that it’s an idea that has gained the favor of groups like the Muley Fanatic Foundation, Wyoming Wildlife Federation and Greater Yellowstone Coalition.

Chris Colligan, of the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, says the bill would be a testament to Wyoming’s “world-class wildlife” and a means of educating people on the impacts of wildlife-vehicle collisions.

Several thousand animals are hit annually on Wyoming’s roads and highways.