Spectacular Saturday morning launch kicks off 2017 Old West Balloon fest

It was an absolutely beautiful launch at the Mitchell Air Field early Saturday morning as 16 balloons lifted successfully into the air.

The smoke from a Montana fire that has been hanging in the air for over a week briefly delayed the launch but by 7 a.m. officials were ready to get things going.

And with an orange sun in the background due to the smoke the launch was “awesome” according to Balloonmeister Colleen Johnson.

One balloon did not launch due a shift in the wind near the ground at the end of the launch.

Another launch is scheduled Sunday morning just before 6:30 a.m. and the balloon glow will begin at Five Rocks Amphitheater at 5:30 p.m.