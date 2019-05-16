Speeding citations, warnings focus driver attention to new 27th St. speed limit near SHS

Scottsbluff Police say it appears motorists are getting used to the new, lower speed limit posted on East 27th Street in front of the high school.

Following a car versus pedestrian accident involving a student and consultations with Scottsbluff School District officials, the city abruptly lowered the limit from 30 to 20 miles an hour between Broadway and 5th Avenue late last week.

Police Captain Tony Straub notes the high school was the only district facility that did not have a lower speed limit addressed through the city’s school zone ordinance. “Up there with a four-lane roadway and a higher speed, it was a recipe for disaster in my opinion. So I think bringing it down was a good thing,” says Straub. “We had one child hit, we’ve had another near-miss, and one is too much.”

Straub tells KNEB News through the first week of the lower limit, officers have written 6 speeding tickets, issued 36 warnings and received 36 calls for service to the high school area.

He says the high school has been reminding students to pay more attention when using the crosswalks, and officers have bee watching to make sure pedestrians are keeping an eye out for vehicles as they cross the street.