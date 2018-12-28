Spill of cattle feed forces detours off busy Gering street

A malfunctioning gate on the rear of a farm truck left a mess on a Gering city street Friday, and a headache for city staff and firefighters charged with cleaning it up.

Gering Volunteer Fire Chief Nathan Flowers says they were called to the problem on M Street at about 10:45 a.m. to find a slick of wet distillers grain or corn mash in the westbound lane stretching from 10th street to near the Gering Cemetery.

Flowers tells KNEB News firefighters used water and foam to help break up what would have become a safety hazard. “The biggest problem with corn mash, and it’s been proven in the past couple of years, is the viscosity. It becomes really thick, really hard to clean up, and then it’s really slick, especially on the pavement”. “We can’t just push it off to the side because there might be potential issues down the road with deer traveling through the area or it leeching back into the roads.

Flowers says the farm truck headed to Lyman lost an estimated 2 tons of corn mash from a 24-ton load. M Street was closed during the cleanup operation, which took a little more than two hours. Street sweeping equipment was called in to pick up the material pushed into the gutters.