Sponsors, volunteers being sought for Balloon Championships

The Executive Director of the Old West Balloon Festival is looking for sponsors to be part of the festival this year and the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships the following three years.

Colleen Johnson says she already has some sponsors but needs many more to host 40-50 balloonists this year August 17th and 18th and 75 or more in 2019 -2021. Johnson says her “Pride in the Panhandle” effort involves getting 50 sponsors to contribute $1,500 each of the next four years. Sponsors will receive media mentions, including radio spots on KNEB, plus a quarter page ad in the Balloon fest program.

Johnson says she will also need volunteers to assist with safety, scoring, measuring and a host of other things during the event the next four years. Johnson says 2018 will involve practicing for the real thing in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Johnson says those interested in sponsoring can call her at (308) 225-0128 while volunteers will be able to fill out a form soon on the Old West Balloon Festival link.