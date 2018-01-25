Sportsman’s Winter Feast coming to town

The 2018 Sportsman’s Winter Feast featuring Tim Roller will be held at the Gering Civic Center on February 15th.

Tim Roller is a professional guide and he’s Executive Producer and host for TV’s Whitetail Journey.

The family friendly event will run that night from 6:00-8:55 and feature a great meal, with lots of exhibits and displays.

The evening will feature plenty of great giveaways. Some of those items include a rifle, shotgun, kayak, along with guided hunts and more.

The keynote speaker will be nationally renowned outdoorsman, Tim Roller.

Roller is a outdoor enthusiast. His passion for the outdoors started as a young boy fishing with his grandfather in Northern Michigan.

He started Ultimate Outfitters fishing guide service in 1992 and he quickly garnered national recognition as one of the top Steelhead, Salmon, and Trout guides in the country.

Roller then founded BugWater Media in 2004 and began producing DVD’s which focused on the migratory fishing in the Great Lakes region.

After the success of the DVD’s it was on to TV. Roller started his first television production series in 2006. “Wild Addiction” TV began airing nationally on Sportsman Channel the year.

His passion for chasing whitetails drove him to create “Whitetail Journey” TV in 2011.

In 2016 Roller started production on his newest series, “Outdoor Journey”.

He remains the host and producer of both those shows.

The 2018 Sportsman’s Winter Feast should be a great night and tickets are available for just $18.

You can buy tickets in Scottsbluff/Gering at WTT, VanPelt Fencing, Bible Bookstore, and Johnson Cashway, in Torrington at WTT, at Hometown Hardware in Kimball and at Trail City Supply in Bridgeport.

If you need more information on the big event you can email redneckbiblestudy@gmail.com.

Here are links to some of Tim Roller’s work and project if you’d like to learn more about the keynote speaker.

http://www.whitetailjourney.com

http://www.bugwatermedia.com