Spring hunting permits for turkeys now available in Nebraska

Spring turkey hunting permits for 2018 are now available from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The commission says Nebraska offers the best turkey hunting opportunities in the country, with the wild birds in all 93 counties, including the highly-sought Merriam’s wild turkey in some areas. The state also offers plentiful and affordable permits, long seasons, great public access and $5 permits for youth.

In the spring, hunters can purchase as many as three permits, with a bag limit of one turkey per permit.

The spring archery season opens March 25, and youth shotgun season opens April 7. The regular shotgun season opens April 14. All spring turkey seasons close May 31.