Spring snowmelt above average for North Platte River Basin

The Wyoming Area Office of the Bureau of Reclamation in Mills, Wyo., released its snowmelt runoff forecasts for the North Platte River Basin on Feb. 9. The forecast indicates the spring snowmelt runoff will be above average.

Mahonri Williams, chief of the resources management division for the Wyoming Bureau of Reclamation said the forecast for April through July runoff in the North Platte Basin above Glendo Dam is expected to be 1,120,000 acre feet (af) or 127 percent of the 30 year average of 883,900 af.

“Approximately 900,000 af or 132 percent of the average runoff is expected to enter Seminoe Reservoir with an additional 90,000 af or 180 percent of average will be provided to Pathfinder Reservoir from the Sweetwater River,” he said.

The balance of 130,000 af or 97 percent of the average will be coming from the basin between Pathfinder Reservoir and Glendo Reservoir.

With a large expected run-off Williams said they are keeping an eye on the levels.

“We’re evaluating that and evaluating our potential reservoir operations to deal with the expected runoff,” he said. “With the gate work at Guernsey currently, we are not expecting to make any releases ahead of April when the gate will be completed.”

The total storage for the North Platte Reservoir System as of January 31 is 2,140,536 af, which is 139 percent of the 30-year average of 1,543,000 af. The total conservation storage capacity of the North Platte Reservoir System is approximately 2,815,800 af. The water in storage for delivery to North Platte Project contractors as of January 31 is 816,400 af or 154 percent of average.

Reclamation will update the inflow forecasts again in March, April, and May.