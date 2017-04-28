Spring storm brings up to an inch of moisture to the panhandle

The region is receiving valuable moisture from this rain/snow wintry mix that has persisted through the entire day Friday.

The precipitation is delaying any planting by ag producers, but when they do get back in the fields next week it should provide some valuable soil moisture.

The National Weather Service reported at noon that Chadron had received just over an inch of rain in the previous 24 hours, the most from any reporting station. Totals compiled by the National Weather Service from noon Thursday to Noon Friday…..

Scottsbluff…..58″

Cheyenne…… 54″

Kimball………. 15″

Torrington….. 30″

Alliance……… 47″

Sidney…………54″

There were reports early Friday morning of two to four inches of snowfall from Bayard, Torrington, Alliance, northeast of Scottsbluff, Bridgeport, and Lisco. But that snowfall has measured less in depth as the day has worn on.

The precipation is expected to taper off this evening, but temps will remain chilly through the weekend.