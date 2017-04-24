Spring up the Bluff winds down National Parks Week

It was a busy week for the staff at Scotts Bluff National Monument, with their week long series of events concluding with Sunday’s Spring up the Bluff relay race.

Things got started on April 14th with “The Monumental Clean Up,” and the Monument also hosted National Junior Ranger Day, “An Artist’s Perception” Arts Show, and of course fee free weekends.

On Sunday, the NEXT Young Professionals were on hand help with the “Spring up the Bluff” event, and as KNEB.tv’s Ryan Murphy explains- it was a great time had by all.