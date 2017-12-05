St. Agnes Foundation “Premiere” event raises over $200K

St. Agnes Catholic School Foundation raised over $200,000 to benefit the St. Agnes School at its annual Premiere event held November 17, 2017, at the Gering Civic Center.

The fundraising total includes over $40,000 raised specifically to install a new gymnasium floor at the school. The gym is a multi-functional space utilized not only by the school as both a gym and cafeteria, but also by St. Agnes Church and other charitable organizations for events. Bluffs Middle School uses the gym as a practice facility, as do several other local sports teams.

“We cannot thank enough the many supporters of Premiere, including nearly 400 attendees, dozens of volunteers, and our master of ceremonies, Father Jim Sichko, for their generosity of spirit in making this year’s event such a success,” said Bridget Peck, Foundation President.

At the event, Margie Dishong was honored as the Friend of St. Agnes School in recognition of her over 30 years of work at the school in roles ranging from bus driver to business manager. The Distinguished Alumni award was bestowed upon Dan Marshall, who graduated from St. Agnes School in 1969, in recognition of his many contributions to the Scottsbluff community.

St. Agnes School provides its students an opportunity for academic excellence in the Catholic tradition through a partnership with parents and the parish community. St. Agnes helps students develop their potential as conscious and responsible leaders, empowering them to live the Gospel values of love, peace, respect, and service in their everyday lives. The St. Agnes Catholic School Foundation ensures the long-term financial stability of the school and parish community. For more information, visit http://www.catholicschoolfoundation.com/home.html.