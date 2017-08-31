Staff, administration provide feedback into GHS design plans

Plans are being finalized for the $24 million renovation to Gering High School approved by voters last fall with user group meetings involving architects, teachers, and administration in the design of the High School going on yesterday (Wed) and today (Thurs).

Superintendent Bob Hastings says they began work on designs for the project the day after voters approved the measure.

He says over the spring and summer months they have been working with architects, a design team, and now with user groups to provide feedback into the final design.

Hastings said construction documents will be developed beginning in November so after Christmas the contractor will be ready to put in foundations and they gear up for heavy work in the summer. Hastings says, ” it will be March before you see a lot of activity, but some things will be done soon.” That would include improvements at the auditorium and some landscaping that will have to take place.

Upgrades will include bringing 9th graders up from the junior high, providing major physical upgrades to the HVAC system, a more secure front entrance area, among many other interior improvements.