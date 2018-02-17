‘Stand Your Ground’ bill clears hurdle in Wyoming House

A so-called “stand your ground” bill has cleared an introductory vote in the Wyoming House of Representatives.

House Bill 168 was approved for introduction Thursday and assigned to the House Judiciary Committee for further review.

The proposal would expand the state’s “castle doctrine” law under which those who use deadly force in the home don’t have to consider if it’s reasonable to retreat. But that doctrine doesn’t apply outside the home under current state law.

The proposed measure specifies that anyone not engaged in illegal activity has “no duty to retreat from any place where the person is lawfully present before using defensive force.”

Also, a person would be immune from civil liability or prosecution for using force even if it turns out they weren’t actually facing injury or death.