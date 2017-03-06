Starbucks opens up shop in Scottsbluff Target

Coffee lovers have a new reason new patronize Target in Scottsbluff.

On Monday morning, their new Starbucks opened up just past the store’s main entrance. The full service shop offers up coffee drinks, sandwiches, pastries and more.

Scottsbluff Target Team Leader Scott Marsh says getting this store to become a reality has been a long time coming.

“Honestly it’s been years of talking to people trying to get the buy in to make this happen,” explains Marsh. “And once it was decided, it was gangbusters totally in.”

He says construction crews worked fast and hard on turning the old dining area into the Starbucks. Additionally, a lot of work went in to the Starbucks branding and training.

“I had no idea on how much training went into running a Starbucks and operating a Starbucks. It is extensive,” says Marsh. “But it’s great. We’ve accomplished it. I think we’ve got the right leader put into place, we’ve got the training. We’re ready to roll.”

Marsh says the new Starbucks will help Target be a one-stop-shop for customers who want to eat and tackle their shopping needs at the same time.

The Starbucks will open at the same time that Target does, but will close one hour earlier than Target. Marsh says that patrons will also be able to use their Target REDcard at the Starbucks to receive 5% off their order.