Starr Lehl appointed to Nebraska Tourism Commission

City of Scottsbluff Economic Development Director Star Lehl is one of 11 members that has been appointed to the Nebraska Tourism Commission.

The move comes as part of a legislative reshuffling, which requires the expansion of the commission from nine members to 11. Four members are required to have professional, volunteer or public service experience related to the commission’s duties. Seven must be affiliated with the tourism industry.

The remaining ten appointees that were announced on Thursday include: Roger Dixon of Omaha, John Chapo of Lincoln, Jeanna Stavas of Nebraska City, Roger Kuhn of Ashland, Darrin Barner of

Laurel, Debra Nelson-Loseke of Columbus, Ashley Olson of Red Cloud, Roger Jasnoch of Kearney, Sarah Sortum of Burwell, and Barry McFarland of Lexington.