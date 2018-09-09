class="post-template-default single single-post postid-334016 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

State checking elk carcasses for chronic wasting disease

BY Associated Press | September 9, 2018
Home News Regional News
State checking elk carcasses for chronic wasting disease

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is asking for elk
hunters’ cooperation in testing for chronic wasting disease.

The commission’s Todd Nordeen says staffers at check stations will be asking hunters to allow removal of lymph nodes from elk carcasses to test for the disease.

The tests have about a two-week turn-around, and staffers will notify hunters if their animals tested positive. All test results will be posted to links at the bottom of the commission’s website page on the disease.

Nordeen says lymph nodes from deer will be collected during the firearm deer season.

The deadly disease attacks the brains of deer, elk and moose. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends avoiding consumption of meat from animals that look sick or test positive for the disease.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments