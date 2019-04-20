State Energy Office Offers 1% Loans to All Nebraskans

After the historic flooding and devastation in Nebraska’s communities, the Nebraska Energy Office, in conjunction with Nebraska lending institutions, began providing assistance to those affected by floods, by offering Dollar and Energy Saving Loans at 1% interest*.

The Nebraska Energy Office will now offer these ultra-low interest loans to all Nebraskans to make energy efficient home and farm improvements. You do not need to be affected by flooding to participate in this special loan offer. *Subject to lender approval.

Dollar and Energy Saving Loans Program

Project loan applications are submitted to the resident’s local Nebraska lender and the Nebraska Energy Office prior to installation for verification of compliance with program requirements. The project must comply with energy efficiency standards found on the loan application forms.

A sample of eligible energy efficiency home and farm improvements are:

Appliance replacement with efficient models

Heating, cooling, and water heater equipment replacement

Doors, windows and insulation replacement

Foundation walls repaired or replaced and insulated

Roofing replacement

Solar, wind and biomass projects

Irrigation system, grain dryers and other farm efficiency improvements

Broken appliances, heating & cooling equipment, doors and windows qualify for emergency loan processing. Every effort will be made to approve applications within 48 hours.

You will find more information on loan amounts, energy efficiency requirements and loan application forms at the Nebraska Energy Office Dollar and Energy Saving Loans Program webpage: http://www.neo.ne.gov/loan/index.html

The 1% loan offer will be effective until July1, 2019 or as funds are available.

For more information on the Dollar and Energy Saving Loans at 1% interest contact:

Aaron Miller,

aaron.miller@nebraska.gov

402-471-3359

or

Jody Johns,

jody.johns@nebraska.gov

402-471-4282