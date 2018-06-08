class="post-template-default single single-post postid-316245 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

BY Kevin Mooney | June 8, 2018
State gives its OK to Detention Center addition, occupancy still a week away

Scotts Bluff County Corrections Director Joe Gaul says it should not be long before the addition to his facility is ready to be used.

Gaul says the state gave its approval Tuesday following an inspection. Gaul says General Contractor FCI still has some follow-up things to do, including making sure the surveillance cameras are capturing all areas of the addition.

Gaul also says an access road for the Gering Fire Department is about 75% complete.

Gaul figures it should be another week or so before they move local inmates currently being housed with other counties to the new addition.

