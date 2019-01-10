State investigates after Lucky Keno self-reports unusual payouts over New Year’s holiday

State revenue officials are conducting an investigation after the operator of Scotts Bluff County Keno self-reported an issue with the live ball drop keno game, where winning payouts showing several of the same numbers increased over the New Year’s Eve holiday.

State Director of Charitable Gaming Brian Rockey tells KNEB News Lucky Keno reported the issue to the state as required last week, and investigator is at the site this week examining the process and procedures surrounding the live game. “The balls are supposed to be cleaned and maintained and sometimes, if that isn’t done regularly, a little bit of wear and tear on balls or a ball, it to act differently in the blower”, says Rockey. “And that’s what will result in a recurrence of numbers.”

Rockey says in such a situation, it’s not unusual for regular players to notice and begin playing the numbers coming up in what seems to be a consistent fashion.

He says he understands Lucky Keno paid out the winning tickets, and the investigation will help the operator ensure the fairness of the game to the county, his business and the players.