State material witness takes stand in 1st degree murder trial

The state’s material witness took the stand Thursday morning as the first degree murder trial for defendant Zachary Mueller continues in Bridgeport.

Mueller is accused in the death of Pedro Dominguez of Greeley, Colorado, whose body was found stuffed into a barrel that was found in a creek east of Bayard on December 4th of 2015.

State witness Felecia Talley testified that Mueller shot her boyfriend, Dominguez. Talley told the jury that she was driving south of Bridgeport with the other two men on November 22nd of 2015 when Mueller shot Dominguez in the back of the head, and then threatened to shoot her.

Talley said they eventually ended up in Cheyenne, where she said she ran away from Mueller after he gave her the gun and asked her to shoot him. Talley said she didn’t tell law enforcement for several months because she didn’t want to be a “snitch.” She explained she had to testify against her mother when her mother killed someone when Talley was 12 years old. She told the jury she had a lot of backlash from her mother’s family for that, and didn’t want to have to do it again.

Talley said she later sold that gun in Greeley for money and drugs.

On cross-examination by the defense, Talley indicated she was more hurt than anything when she thought about Mueller, noting that “he killed my boyfriend and almost killed me.”