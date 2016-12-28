State Parks holding free hikes on New Year’s Day

Nebraska and Wyoming’s state parks are holding free hikes for the public on New Year’s Day. Various parks and historic sites –including Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area south of Gering are participating in the First Day Hikes program, an effort by all 50 state park systems and a private organization called America’s State Parks.

Hikers should meet at the Nature Center; hike will take the Nature Trail Loop–a moderate half mile trail. Bring water and appropriate footwear; all ages welcome, but kids will have to walk or be carried. No strollers will be allowed.

The event is FREE…join the staff after for cookies and hot chocolate.

For more information, call Wildcat Hills SRA at 436-3777.