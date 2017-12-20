State Patrol to release details on internal investigation

The Nebraska State Patrol has scheduled a press conference this afternoon to address the conclusion a several month long internal investigation initiated by the Governor’s office.

Colonel John Bolduc will address the media at 12:30 p.m. (Mountain Time) this afternoon at the Patrol Headquarters in Lincoln.

The initial investigation resulted in Governor Pete Ricketts’ firing of former Colonel Brad Rice on June 30th. At the time, Ricketts said that six other employees were placed on paid administrative leave.

While the employees were not formally identified, most of the suspensions are from Troop E, which covers the panhandle.

This story will be updated with details as they become available.