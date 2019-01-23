State tourism slogan appears to be having intended impact

Whether you love it or hate it, the tourism slogan ‘Nebraska. Honestly… It’s not for Everyone’, does appear to be having the intended impact of getting people outside of the state interested in what we have to offer.

Western Nebraska Tourism Coalition Chair Brenda Leisy was one of several manning the Nebraska Tourism booth at the National Western Stock Show in Denver last week, and says the response was overwhelming compared to previous years.

Leisy says there was such a strong response that the booth was running out of the ‘Journey’ magazine promoting attractions and things to do in western Nebraska. “We were scrambling, getting anybody going over to work the stock show to take some cases with them. I took six myself, and I know that stash is dwindling down as well,” says Leisy. “So a way overwhelming response compared to previous years. We had people stop and talk to us but I know it’s that slogan that is really grabbing their attention.”

Leisy says Colorado residents still recall the hospitality and beauty of the state from the 2017 total solar eclipse, but the reaction to the new campaign slogan in the national media and on the internet has clearly created a buzz about Nebraska.