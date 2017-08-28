class="post-template-default single single-post postid-256363 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

State Treasurer candidate visits Scottsbluff

BY Kevin Mooney | August 28, 2017
Home News Regional News
State Treasurer candidate visits Scottsbluff
John Murante

State Senator John Murante says he has the skills to be Nebraska’s new State Treasurer.

Murante, who has served five years as the 49th district state legislative representative, says he has the conservative values needed to succeed fellow Republican Don Stenberg.

Murante, who lives in rural Sarpy County, spent four years recently operating “Big Fred’s Pizza”, which his  family has owned since 1965. Murante has the support of Stenberg and fellow governor and treasurer Kay Orr.

Murante is married and has a daughter who is ten months old.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments