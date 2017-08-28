State Treasurer candidate visits Scottsbluff

State Senator John Murante says he has the skills to be Nebraska’s new State Treasurer.

Murante, who has served five years as the 49th district state legislative representative, says he has the conservative values needed to succeed fellow Republican Don Stenberg.

Murante, who lives in rural Sarpy County, spent four years recently operating “Big Fred’s Pizza”, which his family has owned since 1965. Murante has the support of Stenberg and fellow governor and treasurer Kay Orr.

Murante is married and has a daughter who is ten months old.