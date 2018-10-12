State Troopers Union endorses Krist for governor

The union that represents Nebraska State Patrol troopers is endorsing Democratic gubernatorial candidate Bob Krist, just four years after the group backed incumbent Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Brian Petersen, president of the State Troopers Association of Nebraska says, “Our state troopers work hard and have dangerous and demanding jobs. They deserve leadership that is accountable and responsible, not a governor who passes the buck and tries to place the blame on rank and file who are just trying to do their job. ”

The union has clashed with Ricketts following scandals in the patrol, including allegations that senior leaders improperly handled internal investigations. Several rank-and-file employees faced disciplinary action in what union leaders describe as an attempt to divert blame.