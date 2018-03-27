Statewide tornado drill set for Wednesday morning

This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Nebraska, and in conjunction with the National Weather Service Office in Cheyenne, a statewide test tornado drill will be conducted tomorrow (Wed) morning.

Region 22 Emergency Management Director Tim Newman says the drill will begin with a Tornado Watch to be issued at around 9 a.m. and then a Tornado Warning will be issued by the National Weather Service sometime around 9:30 a.m.

At that time, Newman says local warning sirens will be tested in area communities. And Newman notes that efforts over the past year will provide a broader and more efficient coverage for residents in Scottsbluff. Newman says these will be the first tests of new sirens near the city shops in the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue and at East Overland Park behind Guadalupe Center.

Businesses and residents are encouraged to participate in the drill. Newman says you should be informed, be prepared and know what to do during severe weather. Having a plan and knowing what to do ahead of time could save your life.