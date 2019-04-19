Steel prices, trade issues causing Prime Metal Products project delay

Several roadblocks are causing a delay in the Prime Metal Products project slated for the Scottsbluff-Gering area, with economic issues out of the control of local and company officials having the most impact.

The cost of steel and the tariffs placed on it have played a major role in the business plan of the company and the timing of the project is just not right at this time according to Herb Gibson of Prime Metal Products. “The City of Scottsbluff and the community have done everything in their power to make this project a reality, but I cannot consciously move forward at this time knowing that the company will not be profitable given the cost of steel and the tariffs being imposed”, said Gibson.

Scottsbluff Economic Development Director, Starr Lehl says she is disappointed in the project delay but understands and respects the decision. Lehl tells KNEB News she and Gibson will continue keep communications open and hope to eventually bring the project to successful fruition.