Stegall Road so bad it is a “liability to the county”?

A Banner County and Stegall Road resident says the road has deteriorated to the point it is damaging farm equipment and trucks, causing accidents, and may be a “liability to the county.”

Grant Lerwick told the Scotts Bluff County Board Monday the twelve mile paved road on the western end of the county cost him $1,800 when a chute came off the ball of his pickup. The chute sheared off a Roosevelt Public Power District pole, which they forced him to pay for. His chute also suffered damage. Lerwick says a rollover in 2012 near his place was also caused by the road’s condition.

Lerwick says “it seems to me it is a liability to the county.” Lerwick explained while the potholes are bad, it is the seams of the road that are “separating or shrinking”. He says when you are driving a truck or farm equipment, you have to be ” securely fastened in” or your head will hit the ceiling.

Lerwick says a four mile piece of the road repaved in the 1990’s is not bad, but the rest of it has not been repaved for over forty years. Even though the road has been on the county’s one and six year improvement plan for years without action, Lerwick said he was still “encouraged” Vice-Chair Ken Meyer said that is still the case. Lerwick said he understood it is “a budget issue”.

The commissioners said it will cost millions of dollars they don’t have right now to completely repave the road.