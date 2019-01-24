class="post-template-default single single-post postid-361457 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

Steve Morgheim named First State Bank Community Champion

BY Ryan Murphy | January 24, 2019
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

For the last 10 years, Steve Morgheim has been busy with his 501c non-profit Skippers Cupboard.

His unrelenting effort to ensure people in the Panhandle have food for their pets has resulted in an average of 700 donations per year, and countless animals left with a full belly.

Becky Hale nominated Morgheim for his efforts, and was selected as the First State Bank Community Champion for the month of January.

