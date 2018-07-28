Stinner against special session as Nebraska sets 2019 deadline for online sales tax collections

Nebraska is giving online businesses until 2019 to start collecting sales taxes on orders placed within the state.

The Department of Revenue announced Friday that so-called remote sellers must obtain a sales tax permit and begin collecting the tax by Jan. 1, 2019.

The decision follows a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gave states the authority to force out-of-state online retailers to collect sales taxes on their behalf.

Some lawmakers have sought a special session to formally adopt new requirements in Nebraska. But State Senator John Stinner of Gering, the Appropriations Committee Chair, agrees with other high ranking officials that it is not necessary

right now.

Stinner says revenue department staff indicate they have the appropriate language in statute to collect online sales taxes, but are still waiting for a South Dakota court to clarify some of the questions regarding the Supreme Court ruling.

Nebraska loses out on an estimated $30 million to $40 million a year in state tax revenue from online purchases. Customers are legally required to report their online purchases when filing their income tax returns, but few people follow that law.