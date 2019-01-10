Stinner already busy after re-election as Appropriation Committee chair

“Ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work”; that was Senator John Stinner’s assessment of lawmakers’ mood during the first day of the 2019 legislative session.

The Gering Lawmaker telling KNEB News he was gratified to be re-elected as Chairman of the Appropriations Committee, and even at this point in the session his plate is already starting to fill up. “I actually have right now 14 or 15 pieces of legislation, not all big pieces but I’ve given away four or five to members of my committee”, says Stinner. “They’re not significant bills but they need to be heard, they need to be passed.”

Stinner says for his part, he will be tied up most of the time working on the next biennial budget, and watching revenue projections to see how they affect overall spending and his desire to replenish the state’s rainy-day fund.

If at all possible, he hopes to see the state’s reserve fund grow to $500 million over the next biennium. He says in the current economic climate with numerous issues before lawmakers such as Medicaid expansion and property tax relief, he still doesn’t see a lot of room for any new spending initiatives.