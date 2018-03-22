Stinner: “Bad things happen” if budget debate does not continue Friday

Appropriations Committee Chair John Stinner of Gering says “bad things happen” if the legislature does not vote Friday to bring the budget up again for debate and move it through the second reading.

A dispute over abortion and family-planning clinics has put the bill in limbo right now after a cloture vote fell three votes short of shutting down a filibuster Thursday. Stinner says he needs three members of his committee that did not vote for cloture Thursday to fall in line so the budget debate can begin again and votes can move forward.

Stinner says if a new budget is not delivered as required by Tuesday, the 50th day of the legislature, it then “goes away”. Stinner says that leaves uncertainty about the spending cuts agencies and post- secondary education will have to absorb, and the budget passed in the previous legislature with more severe reductions will likely be back in place.