Stinner bills to revamp tourism commission and corrective response to State Audit gain final approval

A bill to expand and revamp the Nebraska Tourism Commission introduced by Gering Senator John Stinner has gained final approval.

The commission ran into fiscal problems last year that led to the firing of its executive director.

Stinner says the bill addresses the fiscal problems by clarifying guidelines, requiring the commission to adopt written policies on spending requires any contracts to follow rules established by the Department of Administrative Services.

The bill expands the commission from 7 to 11 members from all corners of the state with 7 members coming from the tourism industry and four others to have experience on boards.

The current Tourism Commission would be dissolved 30 days after the bill is signed into law. The new members would serve four-year terms and be limited to two successive terms.

Senator Stinner’s bill that requires agencies to submit a corrective action report to a comment or recommendation by the State Auditor has been approved by lawmakers. State colleges and the University of Nebraska are excluded from the requirement. Agencies must submit the report no more than six months after the comment or recommendation was issued.

The auditor of public accounts then will evaluate the report and submit findings to the governor and the appropriate legislative committee. The bill also requires the auditor to deliver the report to the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee so that it may be entered into the record during the committee’s budget hearing process.