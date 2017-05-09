Stinner breathes sigh of relief after threat of government shutdown avoided

Senator John Stinner of Gering breathed a sigh of relief Tuesday after lawmakers eventually passed a nearly nine billion dollar, two year budget that balances through $700 million dollars in cuts, cash transfers and a withdrawal from the state’s rainy day fund.

The legislature faced a possible shutdown after June 30th when one of the bills did not get the 33 votes needed to invoke the emergency clause so it took effect immediately after the Governor acts on it. But Appropriations Committee Chair Stinner asked for a reconsideration vote after emphasizing to his colleagues what their inaction meant.The reconsideration vote got the 36 votes to get the budget over the top.

About a dozen senators, including Steve Erdman of Bayard, said the legislature had not cut enough and lawmakers were facing the prospect of a special session this summer if they didn’t make more reductions. Governor Ricketts has until Monday to act on the budge and can veto all or parts of the budget, or let it go into law without signing