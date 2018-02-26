Stinner: Budget adjustment shows post-secondary education needs to be bigger priority

State Senator John Stinner of Gering says the Appropriations Committee felt the state’s post-secondary schools needed to be more of a priority for state funding when they made an adjustment that removes $24 million of recommended cuts from Governor Rickett’s suggested budget.

Stinner is Chairman of the Appropriations Committee, which decided to reduce the suggested cut for post-secondary education in the second year of the biennium from 4% to 1%. Some critics maintain the university has more than enough to absorb the cuts in their cash reserve but Stinner claims lowering that number could impact the university’s bond rating.

Stinner said, “They have used the cash reserveÂ and they are lower than they need to be in terms ofÂ bond rating, and they do need access to credit markets. When you take a look at a AA bond rating, you certainly would like to retain that. It says something for the University and the state and certainly sustainability.”

Stinner says he is cautiously optimistic that the university’s slumping revenues have hit rock bottom and the projections show an upswing in future months. Stinner is hoping the economic forecasting board will take those projections into account when they make their report Wednesday.