BY Kevin Mooney | September 17, 2018
Stinner: Budgets to be tight in next biennium with initial revenue forecasts

State Senator John Stinner of Gering says while revenue at the end of this biennium budget continues to be up a little bit, the state needs to brace for a possible increase in Medicaid expansion and forecasts that indicate revenue could be down in the next biennium.

Stinner says the state will need to find an estimated $52 million for Medicaid expansion if the November ballot issue passes.

Stinnersaid,”Whatever increase in revenue we may have may have to be committed to support Medicaid expansion. The polling on it so far has been positive, and that could be a (financial) challenge.”

Lawmakers are still trying to find a consensus on a property tax relief measure.  But Stinner, Chair of the Appropriations Committee,  says doing that while budgets are tight in the next biennium is going to be difficult .

Stinner  says ,”I know there is going to be some  reluctance as far as big increases, certainly within the committee, the Governor and myself included.  so nobody is going to get robust increases Is what I am saying to a lot of people. “

