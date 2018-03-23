Stinner challenges colleagues to set aside differences and pass a budget

Appropriations Committee Chairman John Stinner challenged his colleagues today to come together and pass the budget despite their differences on abortion and funding for Planned Parenthood clinics.

In his opening statement Stinner said Planned Parenthood represents $250,000 of the $1.7 million in Title X funding . Stinner said even though there are disagreements about whether clinics that offer abortions services should be funded “bad things happen” if lawmakers don’t pass a budget in this session.

Sinner noted Appropriations Committee recommendations to address the state’s budget deficit would not be approved and lawmakers would face a special session this spring not long after adjourning.

The budget provision that is generating the controversy would deny Title 10 funds to clinics like Planned Parenthood that perform, counsel or refer abortion services. Opponents say the Title X dollars are designed to be used for preventive screenings and are not allowed to be used for abortion-related services.