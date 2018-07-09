Stinner: Decision on special session regarding online sales taxes still a week away

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the path for Nebraska to collect state sales taxes already owed on purchases made online.

Governor Pete Ricketts indicated his desire to have any new state revenue derived from the ruling be steered toward property tax relief.

Attorneys and staff for the governor and legislative leaders are currently studying the decision to determine a process for possible legislation to implement the sales tax requirements.

Some are now suggesting a special session to take up the issue, and Senator John Stinner of Gering told KNEB News that decision could be coming soon.

Stinner said, ” Based on what I know after talking to several people, we are waiting for the Revenue Department to research what we have today and some compliance issues. And the Attorney General’s office is looking at the opinion as to what is or isn’t needed. So it will be another week from what I hear.”

If a special session is called, the Nebraska Legislature would likely need to pass a law setting up and implementing a system for out-of-state retailers to collect and remit state sales taxes.