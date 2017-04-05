Stinner reluctant to fund additional corrections officers until current vacancies are filled

Appropriations Committee Chair John Stinner says the corrections department needs to fill their current vacancies if they want to get a lot more money for additional positions.

Gov. Pete Ricketts criticized the committee Wednesday for cutting the number of additional corrections officers he requested in half, from 48 to 24. He says lawmakers have spent the past year asking him what the corrections department needs and then chose not to create the positions.

But the corrections department has struggled to fill open positions and had nearly 150 officer vacancies as of March 31.

Stinner says the money to fill the empty positions is there but “until they can prove they can fill the vacancies that are there now, to appropriate additional dollars in a biennium where we are short on dollars just didn’t calculate with me.”

-Creating 48 new positions would cost about $11 million over two years at a time when Nebraska faces a projected $288 million two-year revenue shortfall.