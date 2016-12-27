Stinner: Retention of secret leadership ballots retains non-partisan tradition

When the Nebraska Legislature convenes on January 4th, one of the first items senators will deal with is a push to end the use of secret ballots when deciding leadership positions.

Supporters of the proposal to end the secret ballot say it would improve the Legislature’s level of transparency.

However, Gering Senator John Stinner believes the secret ballots fit with the unicameral’s nonpartisan tradition by minimizing the influence of political parties when electing legislative leaders. Stinner told us on KNEB’s News Extra it also allows lawmakers to place the best people in leadership positions without any fallout about where the votes came from.

The Legislature and other public bodies are allowed under state law to elect their leadership by secret ballot and record the total number of votes for each candidate.