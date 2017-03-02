Stinner says state’s revenue situation not helping Appropriations Committee balance budget

The Chairman of the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee says it doesn’t appear the state’s revenue situation is getting any better in the immediate future.

Senator John Stinner of Gering says as the Appropriations Committee continues to hold hearings trying to address an estimated $286 million shortfall, preliminary February estimates were not good.

Stinner says the lower forecast for February revenues is off another $15 million from projections. Stinner says the “state has a problem” and his committee and the Legislature will have to address it with an eye toward an April revenue forecast that may require adjustments while the budget is on the floor.

. Stinner says nothing is off the table as the committee prepares a budget that needs to be on the floor by the 70th day of the session, April 20th. Four days later the Economic Forecasting Board will issue their major April report.

Stinner says once the Legislature starts debating the budget, he expects it will take several days. Stinner says he agrees with the governor that a tax increase should not be considered at a time when the state’s economy is in “a recession.”