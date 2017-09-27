Stinner to hold town hall meetings throughout Valley next month

Senator John Stinner will hold three town hall meetings in the District in early October. Below are the dates, locations and times for each meeting.

Tuesday, October 10, 2017

Mitchell City Hall Council Chambers, 1280 Center Avenue

7:30 a.m.

Tuesday, October 10, 2017

Gering City Council Chambers, 1025 P Street

5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 11, 2017

Morrill American Legion, 117 Center Avenue

8 a.m.

At these town hall meetings, Senator Stinner plans to talk about the 2017 legislative session, anticipated issues and general discussion for the 2018 legislative session, as well as other topics of interest within the 48th District. He welcomes any citizens who would like to offer comments or has questions.