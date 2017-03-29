Stinner’s bill to expand and revamp the Nebraska tourism Commission gains initial approval

on Tuesday

Gering Senator John Stinner’s bill to expand and revamp the Nebrasa Tourism Commission won easy first round approval

The commission ran into fiscal problems last year that led to the firing of its executive director and Stinner puts some of the blame on the commission, which he says had several members with no experience in that role.

His bill addresses those issues by expanding the commission from 7 to 11 members from all corners of the state with 7 members coming from the tourism industry and several with experience as a member of such a board.

The current Tourism Commission would be dissolved 30 days after the bill is signed into law. The new members would serve four-year terms and be limited to two successive terms.

Stinner says the bill also addresses the fiscal problems by clarifying guidelines, requiring the commission to adopt written policies on spending and making all contracts it awards follow rules established by the state Department of Administrative Services.

The bill also clarifies that the commission’s strategic tourism plan must include marketing strategies for promoting tourism, methods to expand existing tourism capacity, and best management practices for the tourism industry.

It must also review the amount of money in the State Visitors Promotion Cash Fund for tourism development at the state level and recommend strategies to provide technical assistance, marketing services and state aid to local governments and the tourism industry in Nebraska.