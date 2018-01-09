Stinner’s bill to promote transparency with federal funding gains initial approval

Nebraska state agencies would have to report the amount of federal money they receive each year as well as plans to deal with a loss of funding under a bill advanced by lawmakers.

Senators gave first-round approval to the measure Monday with a 28-11 vote.

The bill’s sponsor, appropriation committe chair Senator John Stinner of Gering, says it would promote transparency with the use of federal money, which accounts for roughly 30 percent of the state’s total budget.

Supporters say the bill could help the state prepare for a sharp downturn in federal funding.

Some senators question the need for it, saying much of the information is already available in state budget documents.

Two more votes are required before it passes in the Legislature.