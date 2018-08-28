class="post-template-default single single-post postid-331923 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Stolen pickup recovered at Scottsbluff gas station; juveniles arrested

BY Ryan Murphy | August 28, 2018
Two Colorado juveniles who were driving a stolen pickup have been arrested following a Tuesday morning incident at a Scottsbluff gas station.

Shortly after 11 a.m., Scottsbluff Police officers and Scotts Bluff Deputies were dispatched to the Gas-a-Mat gas station on the South Beltline Highway. The pickup had been reported stolen earlier in the day from Weld County Colorado, and the vehicle’s On-Star system allowed it to be traced to the exact location.

Authorities conducted a high risk stop on the vehicle, and the juveniles- including one active runaway- were arrested.

Police say the stolen pickup belonged to a relative of one of the juveniles.

 

