Stolen pickup recovered at Scottsbluff gas station; juveniles arrested

Two Colorado juveniles who were driving a stolen pickup have been arrested following a Tuesday morning incident at a Scottsbluff gas station.

Shortly after 11 a.m., Scottsbluff Police officers and Scotts Bluff Deputies were dispatched to the Gas-a-Mat gas station on the South Beltline Highway. The pickup had been reported stolen earlier in the day from Weld County Colorado, and the vehicle’s On-Star system allowed it to be traced to the exact location.

Authorities conducted a high risk stop on the vehicle, and the juveniles- including one active runaway- were arrested.

Police say the stolen pickup belonged to a relative of one of the juveniles.