BY Kevin Mooney | March 16, 2018
Storm brings needed precipitation to the region
Murphy/KNEB/RRN

The wet, heavy snow overnight and through the morning hours produced good precipitation for many communities in the panhandle and eastern Wyoming.

At KNEB we received slightly over 4.25″ of snow as of 5 a.m. with .83″ of moisture. The Scottsbluff airport at that time was reporting .79″.

This storm brings our total for the year to a little less than an inch and a half, which is right at the yearly average on this date.

Other amounts reported as of 5 a.m.

NE Scottsbluff .83 with 4.5″ of snow
Cheyenne 0.62
Douglas 0.27
Laramie 0.66
Torrington 0.44
Alliance 0.02
Chadron 0.08
Kimball 0.35 3.5 inches snow at DIX

