Storm impact on Scotts Bluff Co. roadways less than in March blizzard

Our latest winter storm appears to have had a less-severe impact on roadways in Scotts Bluff County compared to the March blizzard.

Assistant Roads Superintendent Steve Baird tells KNEB News that unlike the storm four weeks ago, conditions have been such that crews have been able to get out early to clear paved and gravel roads as quickly and safely as possible.

Baird reminds motorists that even after the plows move through an area, roadway conditions will still be difficult in areas. “There will still be a sheet of ice when they get the snow off, and of course, with this wind, there will still be areas that have been cleared off that will drift back in with those fingers (of snow),” says Baird. “It will be an constant thing, running through them and knocking back those fingers all day.”

Baird says it has helped that the snowfall is considerably less than what took place last month, but his crews have still reported some drifts up to 2 feet on roadways prone to drifting snow.